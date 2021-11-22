ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox exercised manager Alex Cora’s option for 2 seasons

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have exercised Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons, rewarding their manager for taking them to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after a one-year sign-stealing suspension.

Cora, 46, is now under contract through 2024. The team could have waited until after the 2022 season to decide on the options, but Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said on Monday there was no reason to wait.

“We have a lot to be proud of for 2021 and a lot of unfinished business,” Bloom said. “He’s a tremendous leader, and a wonderful partner for what we’re trying to do as an organization.”

A former infielder who was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, Cora is 284-202 in three seasons as manager.

“As a leader, as a motivator, he can really bring the clubhouse to another level,” Bloom said. “He’s real, and you need that through the ups and downs of a baseball season.”

Cora led the club to a franchise-record 108 victories and a World Series title in 2018, his first season as manager. Cora was let go in January 2020 after he was identified as the ringleader in cheating by the Houston Astros while he was bench coach in 2017.

After Ron Roenicke managed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Cora was brought back to the Boston dugout. The Red Sox went 92-70, then beat the New York Yankees in the AL wild card game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series before losing to the Astros in the Champsionship Series.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” Cora said. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of.”

Also Monday, Bloom said the team is in the market for pitching after left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a $77 million, five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. But Bloom did not commit to replacing him with a front-line starter or bolstering the staff in some other way.

Bloom said it was difficult to let Rodriguez go. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been one of the rotation’s most consistent pitchers, winning 19 games in 2019 before missing all of 2020 with heart problems related to COVID-19.

“We were fighting our emotions on this. He means a lot to people here,” Bloom said. “We’re happy for him. But we have to be comfortable with how far we’re willing to extend.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
NBC Sports

Here's where Alex Cora finished in AL Manager of the Year voting

Alex Cora rejoined the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and helped them exceed expectations after a dismal 2020 campaign. They finished 92-70 on the year and clinched a playoff spot despite many writing them off after the previous season's last-place finish. That wasn't enough to make Cora a finalist for American League Manager of the Year, but he did receive votes for the award.
MLB
FanSided

Alex Cora staying with Boston Red Sox for two more years

The Boston Red Sox are keeping their manager for at least two more years. In what may have been the easiest decision of the offseason, the Red Sox announced that they are picking up the team options on manager Alex Cora. This will keep him under contract through the 2024 campaign.
MLB
NESN

Could Alex Cora Give Red Sox Edge In Javy Báez Free Agency?

For good reason, Javy Báez will have many suitors this Major League Baseball offseason. But the Red Sox could have an advantage over all of them. Boston reportedly is “among the many teams showing interest” in Báez, the defensively gifted middle infielder, who spent last season between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Ron Roenicke
Person
Chaim Bloom
NBC Sports

Cora to remain in Boston through at least 2024 as Red Sox pick up his options

Alex Cora is staying with the Boston Red Sox for the foreseeable future. The Red Sox announced Monday that the veteran manager's options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons have been exercised. Cora had a tremendous impact on the Red Sox exceeding expectations this past season -- going from a...
MLB
MassLive.com

Why did Boston Red Sox exercise Alex Cora’s options a year before they had to? ‘A longer-term partnership is good for everybody,’ Chaim Bloom says

The Red Sox could have waited until another year to decide Alex Cora’s long-term fate. But after a tumultuous three-year period of overturn, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom pulled the trigger on managerial stability long before he had to. On Monday morning, the Sox announced they had exercised their club...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Highlight Alex Cora’s Finer Qualities In Tribute Video

This week is as good a time as any to reflect on why Red Sox Nation is thankful for Alex Cora. The Boston Red Sox celebrated their manager Monday in a tribute video they released hours after they extended Cora’s contract as manager through the 2024 season. The video features shots of Cora in his element — leading the Red Sox — and features a voiceover from a press conference chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom held Monday to explain why the team exercised the option years the manager’s contract contains.
NFL
WILX-TV

Red Sox Bringing Cora Back in 2022

-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons. The club is rewarding its manager for taking it to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension. Cora is now under contract through 2024. Subscribe...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros#The Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Detroit Tigers
Sun-Journal

Tom Caron: Alex Cora rewarded for rejuvenating Red Sox in 2021

Alex Cora didn’t win the American League Manager of the Year award. He did, though, win over his bosses. Again. On Monday, the Boston Red Sox announced that they had picked up the club options on Cora’s contract, extending his deal through the 2024 season. “Along with the entire Red...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Add Four to 40 man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected four players to their 40-man roster and have designated catcher Michael Perez for assignment. Infielder Liover Peguero, and outfielders Canaan Smith-Njigba, Jack Suwinski and Travis Swaggerty are the new members of the 40 man as of Friday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Cardinals outbid Red Sox for one of team’s free agent targets

Steven Matz will not be taking his talents to Boston, as the St. Louis Cardinals have outbid the field and signed the lefty to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Matz decision, which was always expected to come before Thanksgiving, came on...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi’s Cy Young finish caps off career season

Red Sox ace caps off career year with fourth place Cy Young finish. Last night the winners of this year’s Cy Young Awards were announced and sadly, the Red Sox won’t be bringing that silverware home. Nathan Eovaldi finished in fourth place which is the cherry on the sundae that was the best year of his career. Boston’s ace often stepped up when the team needed him the most and when the lights were shining the brightest. As much as I thought he should’ve cracked the Top-3, I’ll take it.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Report: Rays offer insane contract to Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays seem to routinely get ahead of the rest of the MLB by paying less money to acquire the best players on their team. Rarely do the Rays make a big-time splash in free agency, yet they often extend homegrown stars as early as possible. With budding star Wander Franco at the negotiating table for a new contract, the Rays could do something unprecedented by their own standards. Tampa Bay is reportedly offering Franco a monster contract.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees lose another center field option, The Hicks story

For the 2022 season, the New York Yankees still have questions in center field. The biggest one is if Aaron Hicks can stay healthy this season. Hicks missed most of the 2021 season due to wrist surgery. For the Yankees, Hicks has been an on and off again player, but received a contract extension much to the surprise of many Yankee fans.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Starling Marte agrees to 4-year, $78 million deal with Mets

Starling Marte is leaving Oakland and moving to the Big Apple to join the New York Mets. The prized free agent of the center field class, Marte’s move to the Mets is said to be a “done deal pending physical,” per John Heyman of MLB Network. He is reportedly signing a four-year, $78 million deal.
MLB
FanSided

Who in the world did the Los Angeles Dodgers just sign?

You might’ve been traveling and missed the news. You might’ve simply been waiting for a bigger update and this slipped under the radar. But the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a couple of players on Tuesday night. Outfielder Jason Martin and pitcher Beau Burrows signed minor-league contracts with the organization in...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox hire Mike Groopman as assistant general manager

Mike Groopman is joining the Red Sox organization as an assistant general manager, per Chad Jennings and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Groopman was previously with the Brewers as VP of International Scouting and Player Personnel. After short stints with the Reds and Mets, Groopman was hired by the Royals...
MLB
FanSided

Starling Marte rumors: Don’t expect a reunion with the Miami Marlins

Starling Marte will be one of Major League Baseball’s most sought-after free agents this offseason, with plenty of teams hoping to acquire the skills that saw him produce a .310/.383/.458 slash line in 120 games between the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s in 2021. Yes, the 33-year-old Marte split his...
MLB
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy