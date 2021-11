MARQUETTE — Fishing is not just a terrific way to spend time with friends and family outdoors, it is also an inexpensive way to eat fresh, wild-caught fish. Whether you are new to fishing or just looking for a refresher on fishing techniques and guidelines, this Northern Center for Lifelong Learning class is for you. Nick Symon of Superior Outfitters will introduce attendees to the equipment needed to be a successful angler in the Great Lakes, rivers or any of the local inland lakes.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO