Wyoming State

Balow pleased with vax mandate pause; cautions Wyoming school districts that White House may continue push

By John Roedel
capcity.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Supertinendent Jillian Balow said in a message to superintendents of school districts across the state on Monday that she is pleased that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was intended to impact employers with 100 or more employees has been paused, but cautioned that the White House and...

buckrail.com

Superintendent Balow addresses federal vaccine mandates

WYOMING — This morning, Wyoming Superintendent Jillian Balow addressed the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandates in a statement sent to superintendents of school districts across the state. “I am opposed to the federal government imposing these mandates and am happy to see that not only did the federal 5th Circuit...
