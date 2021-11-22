ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dead at 64

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died. He...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
RALEIGH, NC
Idaho8.com

Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and hadn’t been announced. MLB Network reported the deal was for $20 million over two years. Escobar was a first-time All-Star for Arizona in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS. He’s been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base in three of the past four seasons, with the exception coming in the pandemic shortened 2020 season.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Arizona, Arizona State renew rivalry after 2020 blowout

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The billboard serves as a reminder of last year’s Territorial Cup to anyone who drives Interstate-10 between Phoenix and Tucson. The maroon-and-gold billboard, put up by Arizona State fans, reads: “NO PITY FOR THE KITTY,” with 70-7 on each side. No need for reminders needed as Arizona and Arizona State get ready to renew their rivalry Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. The 70-7 win was the Sun Devils’ zenith in a series that started in 1899. It represented a nadir for the Wildcats, one that led to a coaching change.
