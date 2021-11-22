ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday.

Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be her best shot to avoid conviction on charges of criminal fraud. Prosecutors alleged she duped investors and patients into believing she had invented a breakthrough in blood-testing technology.

Monday’s proceedings resumed after a roughly 90-minute delay, with Holmes again at the witness stand wearing a cobalt dress with a black blazer. She spent most of her time describing clinical studies and other records extolling the effectiveness of a small blood-testing device made by Theranos, a startup she founded in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University at 19.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila didn’t explain why he met with lawyers from both sides of the case behind closed doors while a masked — and befuddled — audience sat in a packed courtroom.

Holmes’ latest round of testimony came after her lawyers during the final hour of Friday’s proceedings in what has been the most dramatic moment of a high-profile trial that began in early September.

Anticipation of Holmes’ return to the stand Monday drew a large crowd outside of the San Jose, California, courthouse where the trial is occurring, with the first person lining up around 1 a.m. PT. The roughly 35 people who got into the small courtroom Monday included one of Holmes’ biggest foils — former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, who wrote a seri starting in October 2015 that triggered Theranos’ collapse and the ensuing criminal case.

Responding to friendly questions posed by one of her attorneys gives Holmes gets a chance to sway the jurors who will determine her fate. If convicted, Holmes, a former billionaire who is now 37, could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

After being prompted by her attorney to explain some technical terms about blood testing, Holmes looked directly at the jury sitting a few feet to her right and delved into the topic as if she were a teacher addressing her students.

Having shed the mask that she’s worn while sitting stoically through trial, Holmes also occasionally smiled as she discussed the studies. She also tried to make eye contact with the 14 jurors, including two alternates, as they walked out during a morning break and later at the conclusion of the day’s proceedings.

The studies, conducted with several major pharmaceutical companies from 2008 to 2010, showed the third generation of a Theranos device known as the Edison was delivering mostly encouraging results that gave Holmes reason to believe she and the company were on the road to success.

“Results have been excellent,” one report said. Another concluded that the “results have been precise.”

Another exchange between Holmes and her attorney, Kevin Downey, underscored the rote tone of Monday’s testimony. Prompted by Downey, Holmes explained that she defined a success as something that “has successfully achieved the objective of a program.”

The positive reports and Holmes’ testimony seemed primarily aimed at providing insight into Holmes’ state of mind in an attempt to illuminate why she eventually became so effusive about Theranos technology, which she promised would be able to scan for hundreds of potential diseases and other health problems with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

But by 2015, Theranos’ own lab director concluded the company’s technology was malfunctioning in ways that produced misleading results that could potentially endanger patients. Theranos wound up running the tests on traditional blood-testing machines while continuing to raise hundreds of millions of dollars billionaires and less sophisticated investors.

Other evidence presented at the trial showed Holmes distributed misleading information in 2013 about a purported partnership with Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies that helped Theranos raise money.

Having spent only about three hours on the stand so far, Holmes’ testimony is expected to eventually delve into more intriguing territory.

Before the trial started, Holmes’ lawyers filed documents indicating she intends to blame whatever misconduct that occurred at Theranos on her former lover and the company’s former chief operating officer, Sunny Balwani. Those documents assert that Balwani, who faces a separate criminal trial next year, manipulated Holmes through “intimate partner abuse.” Balwani’s lawyer has blasted those allegations as baseless.

Holmes’ testimony will resume Tuesday morning and is expected to continue into next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has conviction overturned after 16 years in prison

A man wrongfully convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981, a crime described in her 1999 memoir, has had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater, 61, shook with emotion and sobbed with his head in his hands as a judge vacated the conviction at the request of prosecutors on Monday.“I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated,” said Mr Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for the raping the celebrated author while she was a first-year student at Syracuse University in 1981.Ms Sebold, 58, wrote of being attacked in her memoir Lucky,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Brother says alleged abuser’s ‘over-hyped’ trial is ‘designed to break her’

The brother of alleged child sex trafficker and abuser Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed her trial is a spectacle that has been ‘cobbled together’ to ‘break’ his sister.Speaking to the Associated Press, Ian Maxwell – who has defended his sister before – complained that she was being held accountable for charges that would have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein had he not taken his own life in prison in 2019.In his interview, Mr Maxwell complained that the case is “the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt. This is designed to break her; I can't see any other way...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ap#Stanford University#Wall Street Journal
The Verge

In her Theranos fraud case, Elizabeth Holmes is speaking for herself

Elizabeth Holmes, her hair down and her makeup muted relative to her Theranos days, spelled her name for the court. After the prosecution rested its case in the morning, the defense called her as their third witness, about an hour before the end of the day. She wore a navy blazer with a white blouse — not one of the famous black turtlenecks has made an appearance in court during the months the case against her has dragged on.
ECONOMY
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal trial

(CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is taking the stand in her own criminal trial. Holmes began testimony on Friday afternoon in the San Jose courtroom during the first day of the defense's case. Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, faces...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The government has rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes. The move came after prosecutors spent more than two months trying to prove Holmes bamboozled investors, patients, and business partners into believing that her startup, Theranos, was about to reshape health care.
ELIZABETH HOLMES
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy