In this month’s Science Mitten column, we look at two studies from Michigan-based researchers related to COVID-19 and another on concussion recovery time. A Michigan Medicine researcher says his team has identified an enzyme that makes people with Type 2 diabetes significantly more susceptible to severe illness if they are infected with COVID-19. What’s more, identification of the enzyme is providing new avenues for more effective treatments that involve administering interferon beta, which helps the body make certain enzymes that COVID suppresses, according to Dr. W. James Melvin. “Our research is showing that maybe if we are able to target patients with diabetes with interferon, especially early in their infection, that may actually make a big difference,” he says. The study appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO