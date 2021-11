Halle Berry stopped by the Tamron Hall show yesterday to discuss her directorial debut for her new Netflix movie, “Bruised.” The MMA-based sports film is currently available to stream. The iconic actress strutted onto the daytime talk show wearing a pinstripe ensemble by Greta Constantine that included a vest top that opened down the center and was complemented with a belt. She paired it with high-waist wide-leg trousers that featured a large pocket on the hip. Pinning her highlighted hair up, she finished off the trendy business-casual outfit with black platform heels. Opting for minimal accessories, her shoes were just the right...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO