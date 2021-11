AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel to rebound from lows during the pandemic with 53.4 million Americans expected to travel for the holiday. That’s a 13% increase from last year. That brings the total travel to just 5% below the 2019 figure. About 4.2 million travelers are expected to fly this year bringing the numbers for air travel up by 80% from last year and down 9% for 2019. For those hitting the roads a 90% increase is expected with about 48.3 million predicted to drive. AAA is encouraging travelers to leave early for the airport, fuel up your vehicle the day before and pack plenty of patience.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO