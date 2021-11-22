ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the crime around Memphis malls

By Alex Coleman
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Just ahead of the holiday season, shoppers are expected to hit malls, stores, and outlets as they set their sights on deals but some shoppers may also be on the lookout for criminals.

After a weekend of violence left one man shot to death and a child injured at Oak Court Mall in East Memphis, shoppers like Anthony Brown are concerned.

Family identifies victims of Oak Court Mall shooting

“How much does it concern you? Very concerning for our normal style of life, quality of life, safety for our children, neighborhood. All of that,” Brown said.

As black Friday approaches, WREG crunched the numbers from Memphis Police on incidents near or at two area malls.

Based on the numbers, we did find there have been several assaults, carjackings, and vehicle breaks in a one-mile radius from Oak Court Mall during the past month.

Police release photos after Tops BBQ burglarized, register stolen

There were three aggravated assaults, three simple assaults, two carjackings and 21 thefts from motor vehicles.

In a one-mile radius of Wolfchase Galleria, there were several car thefts and assaults within the past month. There were 15 theft of vehicles cases, four simple assaults and four aggravated assaults.

Two people were taken into custody following the shooting at Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say if you know anything about it to call Crimestoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

