True Chesapeake Oyster Co. Helping To Prepare Bea Gaddy Family Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Meal

By Max McGee
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the sizzle inside a kitchen we all love to hear on the fourth Thursday of November.

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. doesn’t have any of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings on its menu, but on Monday, they’re cooking for an effort that’s bigger than them.

Thiru Vignarajah, the Baltimore City mayoral candidate, has decided to help out.

“True Chesapeake and Local Oyster were two restaurants who got hit hard during the pandemic, but they were prepared to step up because they know how hard it’s been,” he said

The Bea Gaddy Family Center is the recipient of all this hard work, including the slicing and dicing of the side dishes to feed 2,000 people in need. The nonprofit doesn’t have the kitchen space like years past because of COVID, so they reached out for help, even getting refrigerated trucks.

“This year, because of the supply chain and everything else, they couldn’t get the donations they traditionally did,” said Vignarajah. “JJ McDonnell, who’s a partner of True Chesapeake and Local Oyster, stepped up to make sure they had refrigerated trucks to transport food to the giveaway locations.”

Nick Schauman, chef at True Chesapeake, recalled the history of Bea Gaddy’s charitable work.

“I read last night it was 1981, Bea Gaddy won $290 off a 50-cent lottery ticket, and that’s the money she used to pay for the first Thanksgiving meal,” he said to WJZ while cutting celery.

It’s an organization that’s given so much to our community, and now the community is repaying the favor.

Vignarajah adds more.

“That is a tradition that defines so much of Baltimore. We learned it from our parents and grandparents and it continues in kitchens like this and frankly places all across Baltimore,” said Vignarajah.

“It smells like Grandma’s house,” Schauman said while stirring up onions. “It smells like Bea Gaddy’s house.”

Bea Gaddy’s daughter, Cynthia, has taken over the operation since her mother died in 2001. They’ve promoted and maintained the vision for years. With everything Baltimore has been through, that vision can be seen loud and clear.

CBS Baltimore

Beth Tfiloh Synagogue To Celebrate 100 Years, Kick Off Chanukah With Community Fireworks Display

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Sunday, Beth Tfiloh Congregation, a synagogue in Pikesville, will hold a fireworks display to celebrate the first day of Chanukah. Beth Tfiloh’s Centennial Chanukah Celebration will also be a celebration of the congregation’s 100th year. The synagogue is a Modern Orthodox congregation that was founded in 1921. The congregation was the first synagogue in Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, before moving to Pikesville in 1966. The celebration is open to the community and will begin at 5:55 p.m. The event will also feature music from Six13, a New York-based Jewish all-male a cappella group known for their song parodies. Those interested in attending can find out more about the event here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Will Holiday Gatherings Impact COVID-19 Metrics?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season, health officials are becoming more anxious about how holiday gatherings could impact our COVID-19 rates. For Campbell and his family, Thursday was about the turkey, but his mother Ashlee knows there are other things to be aware of. “Making sure that we’re washing our hands all the time, that we’re trying to stay away from other people were using masks as often as we can,” said Ashlee. As many families gathered together for Thanksgiving, doctors worry this holiday’s gatherings could contribute to a spike in new cases. “There are already...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

On Thanksgiving, Gov. Hogan Lauds MD Farmers, Urges Residents To Shop Local

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On Thanksgiving Day, Gov. Larry Hogan released a video message lauding the work of local farmers and encouraging Marylanders to shop local. Maryland has more than more than 160 turkey farms that sell more than 100,000 fowl each year, Hogan said. And there are 7,000 acres in the state producing Thanksgiving favorites such as green beans, potatoes and pumpkins, the governor said. “This Thanksgiving, be sure to say thanks to a local farmer and consider shopping and eating local for your Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. Watch the full video below:
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
