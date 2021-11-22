ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDES removing debit cards as payment method, warns claimants to switch to direct deposit

By WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Monday that the agency is removing debit cards as a unemployment insurance benefit payment method.

The change comes after KeyBank, made the decision to stop providing debit cards for unemployment insurance benefit purposes.

While claimants will still have access to remaining funds on their KeyBank debit card, no further payments will be made to those cards beginning Dec. 27.

KeyBank debit cards will continue to work normally until the card expires.

Claimants who currently receive benefit payments via debit card are strongly encouraged to switch to direct deposit.

IDES will provide more information directly to claimants via email about how this change may impact their benefit payments, detailed instructions about how to switch to direct deposit and will work with stakeholders to provide information and resources to individuals who currently lack access to a direct deposit option.

Information will also be available on the IDES website at ides.illinois.gov/payment .

