Senior Profile- Leila Hirsch, West Union High School
SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Leila Hirsch
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jarod and Catherine Hirsch
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting injured
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Just spending time with the team
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Machu Pichu
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Hunger Games”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gossip Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Spanish
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my pets
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
The Loon Saloon
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Samantha Stricker
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college
