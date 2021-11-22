ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

OMNI Healthcare Offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J Covid-19 Booster Vaccine to All Adults at ﻿Walk-in Clinic and All OMNI Offices

 4 days ago

MELBOURNE - In light of recent news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expanded eligibility for Covid-19 booster shots, OMNI Healthcare announces that its offices and walk-in vaccination clinic have sufficient supply to meet the expected demand. The new recommendations...

