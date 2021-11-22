ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags place Jamal Agnew on season-ending IR

By James Johnson
 5 days ago
This season has already been disappointing for the Jacksonville Jaguars who fell to a record of 2-8 Sunday, but the news they revealed concerning return specialist and receiver Jamal Agnew put even more of a gloomy outlook on the season. According to multiple sources, the veteran will be placed on the injured reserve for a hip injury he sustained against San Francisco and won’t be returning until next season.

Agnew left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter after safety Jimmie Ward tackled him near the sideline. Ward wrapped Agnew up around the neck area, and it caused his leg and lower body to get caught up awkwardly. Agnew was looked at by the trainers but was able to somewhat walk off the field (with a noticeable limp) with help on both sides of him.

Agnew was one of the Jags’ top remaining weapons after the team lost DJ Chark Jr. and Travis Etienne for the season. Now, the group is close to depleted at the skill positions aside from receiver Marvin Jones Jr., tight end Dan Arnold, and running back James Robinson, who is dealing with some injuries of his own.

Agnew was not only a big playmaker for the Jags, but one who had the potential to be a Pro Bowler or All-Pro (as a returner). He returned a kickoff for a touchdown earlier this season (against Denver), and also returned a kick-six on Arizona. Then on Week 10, he turned in a 66-yard rush on the Indianapolis Colts, giving him his first offensive touchdown of the season.

When asked about Agnew and what his absence would mean for the Jags, Jags coach Urban Meyer praised Agnew’s competitiveness and speed while adding that he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Positive news [is] we’re expecting a full recovery,” Meyer said on Monday. “We’ll know more as time wears on a little bit. Obviously we all love that guy. He’s everything you want as a competitor, as a person, and has got legit speed. That’s a tough blow but we’ve just got to keep going and figure it out [on offense].”

Meyer added that the team hasn’t sorted out who will be handling return duties yet, but when considering who is on the roster, players like receiver Tavon Austin and cornerback Chris Claybrooks have return backgrounds.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

