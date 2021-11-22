Silverfield's message to Tigers: 'Now more than ever I need your absolute best'

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield had all of his seniors stand up during the team meeting.

He wanted to remind his younger guys who they’re playing for when the Tigers (5-6, 2-5 AAC) host Tulane at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the most important senior night in recent history.

“We’ve got a lot of freshmen playing and I want them to understand you’re just not only playing for the University of Memphis and trying to get a win,” Silverfield said. “But now you’re playing for these seniors.”

A loss means the seniors end their Memphis careers with the Tigers’ first losing record in eight years. A win gives them the chance to end on a high note by continuing the seven-year streak of a postseason appearance, and potentially a second straight bowl game win.

The young guys have an extra motivation of doing it for their older teammates, but senior linebacker JJ Russell understands the preparation and focus for this week starts with the veterans.

JJ Russell

“Before you can try to lead guys by giving a speech or telling them this or that, you’ve got to put the action in,” Russell said. “Guys have got to see you being what you’re preaching. So I think definitely them seeing us giving it our all will definitely strike a match under them.”

The Tigers are 1-2 against Tulane in the past three seasons, including the 35-21 loss at Tulane last year. The Green Wave, however, haven’t won in Memphis since 1998.

Tulane is 2-9 overall and beat USF last week for its first conference win, but the Tigers were shown in 2018 that records aren’t always a clear indication of the projected outcome. That season, they were 3-1 when t traveled to Louisiana to face a 1-3 Tulane team, and were beaten, 40-24.

Four of Tulane’s nine losses this year have been by seven points or less, including a 40-35 loss to an Oklahoma team that is currently No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“I asked for a second week, but now more than ever I need your absolute best,” Silverfield said he told his team. “Whether that means getting 20 more minutes of sleep, studying film for 20 more minutes, getting to the building 20 minutes earlier. Whatever that looks like. Their absolute best and it’s got to be every single day.”

Memphis’ absolute best should be good enough to beat struggling Tulane. The Tigers have looked like a strong team when they’ve been able to execute at a high level, as they did against SMU. Memphis gets in trouble when it struggles to move the ball as it did against East Carolina and Houston.

The Tigers have scored less than 30 points in four straight games but are facing a Tulane team that is ranked 116th out of 130 teams in scoring defense, averaging 34.1 points allowed per game. That should work in the Tigers’ favor in getting off to a good start in front of their home fans.