Soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in Mt. Orab Cemetery on Dec. 2

Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman

The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred at Mount Orab Cemetery, Dec. 2.

Graveside services for Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman will be performed by Megie Funeral Home, Mt. Orab, preceding the interment.

A native of Mt. Orab, Foreman was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was just 19 years old.

Almost seventy years later, Foreman’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 7, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Foreman’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

“For additional information about Cpl. Foreman, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2651162/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-foreman-k/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil,

www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

Media interested in covering the funeral/interment and obtaining more information should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Megie Funeral Home, 937-444-2677.