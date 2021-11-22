ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Orab, OH

Soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in Mt. Orab Cemetery on Dec. 2

News Democrat
News Democrat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMGD1_0d4Jb20k00
Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman

The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred at Mount Orab Cemetery, Dec. 2.

Graveside services for Army Cpl. Kenneth R. Foreman will be performed by Megie Funeral Home, Mt. Orab, preceding the interment.

A native of Mt. Orab, Foreman was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was just 19 years old.

Almost seventy years later, Foreman’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 7, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Foreman’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

“For additional information about Cpl. Foreman, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2651162/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-foreman-k/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil,

www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

Media interested in covering the funeral/interment and obtaining more information should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Megie Funeral Home, 937-444-2677.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Biden: Strategy for omicron variant is vaccination, not shutdowns

President Biden on Monday said he will unveil his plan Thursday to tackle the new omicron variant of COVID-19, saying the strategy will not include more lockdowns. Instead, Biden plans to rely on vaccinations to combat the latest version of the virus to pose a serious threat. Speaking during a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mount Orab, OH
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Omicron map: Tracking the new Covid-19 variant around the world

The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#North Korea#Megie Funeral Home#Company A 1st Battalion#32nd Infantry Regiment#7th Infantry Division#Americans#Cpl#The Department Of Defense#Dpaa#The Army Casualty Office
News Democrat

News Democrat

162
Followers
424
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy