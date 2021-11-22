ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Imposition of Further Sanctions in Connection with Nord Stream 2

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd.,...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Latvia and Sweden

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Riga and Stockholm from November 29 to December 2, 2021. Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Riga, Latvia, where he will meet with President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics to affirm the strong partnership between Latvia and the United States. While in Riga, the Secretary will hold bilateral meetings with Allied counterparts and attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial to consult with Allies on issues central to the NATO Alliance and the security of the Transatlantic community.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia will attack Ukraine if it joins Nato, warns Kremlin adviser

Russia will attack Ukraine unless Nato gives cast-iron guarantees that Kyiv will never be allowed to join the alliance, a Kremlin-linked foreign policy expert has said. The suggestion by Fyodor Lukyanov is the clearest explanation yet as to why Russia has been amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, leading to a rise in East-West tensions and fears of an imminent invasion.
POLITICS
DailyFx

Natural Gas Outlook: U.S. Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Push LNG Higher

NATURAL GAS (HENRY HUB) ANALYSIS. U.S. continues opposition of Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Russian supply uncertainty. Colder U.S. and European weather forecasts keeps demand elevated. Falling wedge resistance break. LNG FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. "With today's action, the Administration has now sanctioned 8 persons and identified 17 of their vessels as blocked...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Energy Security#Nato#The Department Of State#The Protecting Europe#Peesa#Transadria Ltd#The U S Government#Administration#Nord Stream 2#Eu#Russian
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reaffirmed our strong defense and economic ties as well as our commitment to promoting democracy and human rights within the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The two leaders welcomed efforts to enhance our already robust economic relationship with the November 23 signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the Government of Lithuania, which will deepen links between U.S. and Lithuanian businesses. The Deputy Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The two leaders expressed their shared concern with Russia’s unusual military activity on the border with Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric, and they called on Russia to deescalate tensions. The Deputy Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in supporting the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and called on the Lukashenka regime to immediately cease its violent crackdown against Belarusian civil society and halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders into Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia. The Deputy Secretary welcomed the Foreign Minister’s participation in the November 23 U.S.-Lithuania Indo-Pacific Strategic Dialogue and expressed support for Lithuania’s plans to expand ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region.
WASHINGTON, DC
Foreign Policy

Biden Aims to Quash Nord Stream 2 Sanctions in Defense Bill

While Russian troops amass on Ukraine’s border, sparking fears of a renewed invasion, the Biden administration has been quietly lobbying Democratic allies on Capitol Hill to nix sanctions on Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that are included in the must-pass annual defense bill. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucsonpost.com

U.S. Sanctions Russia-Linked Transadria Over Nord Stream 2 Project

WASHINGTON -- The United States has announced further sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, citing Russia-linked Transadria Ltd. and its Marlin vessel. A November 22 statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the action "is in line with the United States' continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. government's continued compliance with the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA)."
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

2021 U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD)

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez led the second annual U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States, on November 22, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
dallassun.com

Ukraine boasts of blocking Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The new delay in approving the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany is down to Kiev's lobbying efforts, Ukraine's foreign minister claimed after Berlin's regulator suspended the certification process. Speaking to the news channel Ukraine 24 on Monday, Dmitry Kuleba praised Ukraine's attempts to delay the project's approval....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Germany withholds approval of Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN, Germany: Germany has delayed approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany. Prior to certifying the €10bn gas pipeline, German officials said the pipeline's operating company needed to comply with German law. After news of the decision was announced, UK and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Nord Stream 2 emboldens Putin's human rights abuses

The construction of Gazprom’s now-infamous Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed. The project’s completion nearly perfectly coincided with the first anniversary of Alexei Navalny’s poisoning by the Kremlin, from which he only narrowly escaped death by the Novichok nerve agent. The connection between these two issues is clear, yet some in Europe and the United States can’t, or don’t, want to see it.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Germany Suspends Procedure to Certify Nord Stream 2

Germany has suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator. The German federal network agency for electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway announced Tuesday that it has suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator. “Following a thorough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Legal background behind new Nord Stream 2 licence demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has temporarily halted the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, requiring the Swiss-based consortium behind the infrastructure to form a German subsidiary to secure a licence. Following are some of the legal considerations associated with the move by Germany's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PM Johnson underlined UK opposition to Nord Stream 2 pipeline - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined British opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a meeting of his senior ministers, his spokesman said on Tuesday. “He underlined the UK’s opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which would divert supplies from Ukraine and could have significant security...
POLITICS
BBC

Nord Stream 2: Gas prices soar after setback for Russian pipeline

UK and EU wholesale gas prices have risen by 17% after Germany's energy regulator suspended approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. It said the pipeline's operating company needed to be compliant with German law before it would certify the €10bn (£8.4bn) project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

German regulator pauses certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Germany's network regulator said Tuesday that it paused its certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline due to an issue with the company's license under German law, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The pause throws a wrench in the approval process of the already contentious pipeline — which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Naftogaz allowed role in Nord Stream 2 certification

BNetzA has four month until January 2022 to reach a draft decision on Nord Stream 2's certification. Ukraine's Naftogaz has been allowed to take part in the certification process for the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 operating company, the company announced on November 15. Naftogaz requested involvement from German energy regulator...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Nord Stream 2 delays send European natural gas price soaring

Russia's controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline faces another delay after Germany suspended a key step in the approval process, sending European gas prices surging as much as 12%. Germany's energy regulator halted the certification process necessary before the new link from Russia can start. The suspension will allow Switzerland-based Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy