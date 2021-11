Attendees will encounter a far different show, in mostly good ways, both physically and virtually. Most obviously, the upcoming show won’t be nearly as crowded. CTA has reported it had more than 1,600 committed exhibitors, a significant surge from the 1,100 exhibitors the CES producers had reported just a few weeks ago. While this is less than half the exhibitors of CES 2020, CES 2022 exhibitors include more than a third of the Fortune 500 companies. “The show will be different,” admits Karen Chupka, CTA’s CES EVP. “It won’t be what it was in 2020, but a lot of excitement has built up.”

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO