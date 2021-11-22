Living Grace: Living abundant life a process

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. Many people take turns at the dinner table to say what they are thankful for. What are some of the things for which we are thankful?. • Family. Yes, sometimes you can't stand them. No one can get under your skin more than a family member who knows you so well. They know just what buttons to push to send you into a tizzy. But then, there are times when you don't know how you would ever get by without them. They are there at the drop of a hat if something goes wrong. We are thankful for our families.

