Living Grace: Living abundant life a process

Clarence Marie Elkins reached the century mark on Friday. Her daughter, Diane Wininger, wrote an article about her to mark the milestone. That article follows:. Clarence Marie Elkins turned 100 years old on Friday, November 19, 2021. She is a lifetime resident of Dubois County. She is a descendant of Edmund Archer, a patriot of the Revolutionary War. She was born on her Grandparents’ (Kinder and Alvretta Wineinger) farm near Hillham. Her mother was Ora Archer Wineinger. Her father Clarence Wineinger was accidentally shot at the farm during a chivaree to celebrate his wedding. He died a few hours later. Since Marie didn’t ever meet her father she was named after him.
