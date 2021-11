Seeing Wedge once again was a nice bit of fan service. Almost two years after the Skywalker saga officially concluded, fans are still divided about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Many people believe it was a disastrous ending to the storied saga which spanned four decades but to some, Episode IX was a fitting finale to one of the most celebrated film franchises in existence. To its credit, the film tried to deliver as much fan service as it could and the third act alone featured some familiar faces (and voices) that true blue fans definitely appreciated.

