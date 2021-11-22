ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela’s Flawed November 21 Elections

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

The Maduro regime deprived Venezuelans yet again of their right to participate in a free and fair electoral process, during Venezuela’s November 21 regional and local elections. Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any...

www.state.gov

