JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11/15/2021 4:45 p.m.:. Right now, police are looking for a man in a red Toyota Corolla. According to the report, JSO said the victim and his girlfriend were waiting for a tow truck when a man in a red Corolla came back to the scene. The suspect then fired into the victim’s car, striking him in the leg.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO