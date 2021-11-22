ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Furniss Taps Chris Crack For New Hit “Let Me Work”

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Furniss’ previous release, “I’ll Be There” with Apollo XO, is a huge success. Today, he feeds the popularity with another big hit in the new song, titled “Let Me Work” featuring Chris Crack. In the new release, Furniss captures a natural house...

Upworthy

This Māori group's kapa haka performance of Bohemian Rhapsody will make your day.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has been covered dozens of different ways. But you've never seen it performed like this. As one of the most iconic songs in rock music, Bohemian Rhapsody is recognizable no matter how it's done. As children, my brother and I used to belt out Galileos and Figaros in the backseat of our parents' Volkswagon whenever the song came on (yes, just like in Wayne's World). While other kids learned about Beelzebub in Sunday School, I learned about him from Queen's perfect harmonies. If there were an anthem from my classic rock-filled childhood, it would be Bohemian Rhapsody.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Beatles “Get Back” on DisneyPlus Triggers Sales, Sends 5 Albums Onto iTunes Top 100

The Peter Jackson doc mini series, “Get Back,” is a hit. How do we know? The Disney Plus offering has send five Beatles albums onto the iTunes top 100. The newly revived “Let it Be” double album set is the highest, at number 41. That’s followed closely by the Beatles “1” album, the Greatest Hits blue album, the White Album, and of course, Abbey Road.
MUSIC
Joy 107.1

New Jam: James Fortune – ‘Never Let Me Down’

  Every week Deacon Jay drops off a new jam to The Stowe Show. These songs are to give us an exclusive look into what kingdom music we may be missing on our playlist. This week the New Jam is from James Fortune ‘Never Let Me Down’.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Hit The Skatepark In "Trust Fund" Music Video

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid's Trust Fund Babies was one of the most surprising collaborations of the past few years. The generational gap between the two aside, the love for skateboarding, money, and dressing brought the two artists together. We might all be waiting on a new album from Wayne and Rich but they're still riding high off of the album's release.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

"I'm not sure I'm gonna like this, Peter" - Paul McCartney reveals his initial doubts about the new Beatles Get Back film

Despite Paul McCartney's often-overlooked varied solo career and his heights with Wings that are covered in his new lyrics and narratives collection, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewers have been mainly focussing on his other band in the array of chats he's been doing in support of the book. And that's understandable, considering Peter Jackson's new three-part, eight-hour film Get Back for Disney+ will shed a whole new light on the final era of the Beatles.
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Freddie Mercury 'slowly let go' of life

Freddie Mercury stopped taking the drugs that were keeping him alive two weeks before he passed away. The Queen frontman passed away from complications from AIDS in November 1991 aged 45 and his former personal assistant, Peter Freestone has told how he and friend Joe Fanelli cared for the 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer in his final days as he "slowly let go".
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bryan Adams Test Positive for Covid for Second Time This Month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Milan ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed. This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) Adams previously tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a performance at the Rock...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake Would 'Love' To Talk To Ex Britney Spears, But Doesn't Want To Interrupt 'The Life She Is Seeking': Source

Justin Timberlake seems to be happy for his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, after her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month. And while the 40-year-old — who issued a public apology to Spears in February — would "love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him," per a HollywoodLife insider, he doesn't want to impede on the pop star's new life.
CELEBRITIES

