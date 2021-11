New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. Both Stevenson and backfield-mate Damien Harris departed the team's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers with concussions in the second half, but while Harris has been ruled out for Week 10, Stevenson has cleared the concussion protocol and is now expected to play. This could be the first extended playing time the rookie, who has impressed in limited opportunities so far, sees this season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO