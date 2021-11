A featherweight headliner between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42. Rodriguez opens with a leg kick as he gets backed up by Holloway. Rodriguez slips while receiving a jab but threatens with an up kick. He returns to his feet and throws plenty of strikes. Holloway connects with a right cross. Holloway is targeting the body early. Both fighters are in the pocket as they land big shots. Rodriguez is also targeting the body and attacks the legs too. Holloway backs Rodriguez up with a stinging jab. Rodriguez lands three big leg kicks in succession. Rodriguez connects with a big one two. Holloway hurts Rodriguez soon after! Holloway attempts a spinning back kick but gives up his back to Rodriguez who looks to take him down. Holloway does well to defend and separate. Rodriguez attempts a flying knee but falls to the ground with Holloway ending the round on top.

