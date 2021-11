Maggie Mendelson signed her letter of intent to join both the Husker volleyball team and the Husker women’s basketball team. The 6’5” middle blocker and post is a member of the U.S. youth national teams for both volleyball and basketball. She was originally a member of the 2023 class, but is graduating from Fremont High School in North Ogden, Utah a year early to join the teams.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO