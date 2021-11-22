ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. Not Heading Toward COVID Lockdown, White House Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not need to impose a lockdown or shut down its economy to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will rely on other tools, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday. "We are not headed in that direction. We have...

