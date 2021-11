Hi, I’ve heard stories about recording guitar direct. What are the advantages of doing that and can I do it with my computer-based setup?. Plenty of classic guitar tones were recorded directly into the mixing desk and it has been common practice for several decades. So what does that mean, exactly? Today’s standalone amp simulators and amp modelling plugins are intended to produce traditional amp-like tones without the inconvenience and noise levels of the real thing. DI (direct injection) means plugging your guitar into a preamp and going straight to hard disk or tape. It’s not about making the guitar sound like it’s going through an amplifier.

