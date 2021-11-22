Children’s Service Center’s $5.5M addition to outpatient clinic underway

Mike Hopkins, CSC President/CEO, delivers remarks at Monday’s ground breaking ceremony to begin construction of a three-story, 12,516 sq. ft. addition to its outpatient clinic in Wilkes-Barre. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — On a chilly, damp Monday morning, Mike Hopkins, president/CEO at Children’s Service Center, said expanding the CSC outpatient clinic “is the right thing to do.”

Hopkins and several local legislators, board members, staff and supporters gathered at CSC on South Franklin Street to break ground on the new three-story, 12,516-square foot, $5.5 million addition.

Hopkins said the outpatient clinic needs to be expanded to offset CSC’s immense growth in clients served.

”This addition of space is timely for the Children’s Service Center,” Hopkins said. “When we built the addition to the clinic in 2018, we were serving 6,048 clients. By the end of 2022 that number is projected to be 11,383.”

Hopkins added that it will surprise no one that the pandemic has created a mental health crisis. He said CSC’s anticipated year-end certification as a SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) funded Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), the need for additional space becomes paramount.

“I mention this because CSC has never added facilities just to acquire or build them,” Hopkins said. “We are adding 12,516 square feet of space out of necessity to continue providing services in a clean, safe, state-of-the-art facility for those in desperate financial need with significant mental and/or physical health issues.”

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said CSC has a “long and vital history of serving the area and responding to the emerging needs of children.”

And Baker said she has a personal connection to CSC — her husband, Gary, was adopted through CSC some 65 years ago.

“CSC has been helping families thrive and grow for generations,” Baker said. “My husband still has the toy that he carried out of there on his way to his new home.”

Baker also spoke of the critical need for mental health and behavioral health and wellness programs in the workplace and in schools and in homes.

“The pressures and stresses on youth today are increasing in our complicated world,” Baker said. “A team of professionals can now further the scope of assistance and treatment efforts. This collaborative effort will make the future brighter, safer and healthier for children.

“Today is a day of profound thanks and gratitude.”

Hopkins said in 2018, the Children’s Service Center introduced an integrated physical and behavioral health care program when it opened a new 27,400 square foot clinic on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. At that time, CSC and its affiliate, the Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), were serving approximately 6,048 children, adolescents, and adults through 25 programs. In just the last three years, numbers served have increased dramatically demonstrated by 10,721 served at year-end 2020.

“The most dramatic growth has been in serving adults 18 an older,” Hopkins said. “Consider that in 2016, RCC was serving under 100 adult clients. Today, that number is 4,000-plus adults served annually.”

Hopkins said since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC and RCC have remained open and have witnessed an increase in those seeking services across most programs.

Hopkins added that with the success of CSC’s Integrated Health Care Program comes challenges. He said to deal with space issues, during January 2021, CSC’s Board of Directors approved a plan to construct the new 12,516-square foot, three-story addition to CSC’s clinic.

Plans for the new space include:

• Moving primary care to the first floor of the addition with a separate entrance. This move opens up the ability to be available for services seven days a week.

• Adding laboratory services to the CSC’s integrated care program.

• Adding 34 offices for individual therapy and medication management.

CSC has contracted with Sordoni Construction Services for a “design-build” approach.