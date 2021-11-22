ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials caution as near-misses mount for Bear Creek School bus drivers

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
Pennsylvania State Trooper Deanna Piekanski talks about steps taken to slow traffic and get people to stop for any school bus in the area of Bear Creek Community Charter School. Piekanski and officials from the school, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and other agencies noted there has been an increase in the number of drivers dangerously ignoring the flashing lights and extended arm that mean all traffic on both sides of Route 115 must stop until the bus begins moving. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

BEAR CREEK TWP. —People have not only begun passing a stopped school bus despite flashing lights and the extended arm making it clear students are at risk, there have been two cases where a driver passed a school bus on the passenger side, including one instant where the driver went on a sidewalk to get around the bus.

Janelle Davison of STA transportation company relayed that and other disturbing reports of drivers disregarding the law and student safety along Route 115 when encountering a bus bringing students to or from Bear Creek Community Charter School.

The problem has become bad enough that state police have increased enforcement efforts and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation put up signs that flash during school bus hours reminding drivers on the highway that they must stop in both directions whenever a bus has the flashing lights on and the “stop” sign arm extended for student drop off and pickup.

Davison was joined by Pennsylvania State Trooper Deanna Piekanski, Jessica Ruddy from PennDOT, Rebecca Rybak from the NE Highway Safety program and Bear Creek Charter School CEO Jim Smith outside the school to stress the importance of obeying the law to protect school children.

Drivers for STA have been reporting an increase in dangerous driving around school bus stops, Davison said, and the group gathered in front of a school bus to share their message.

“People seem to forget, but 115 is not a divided highway,” Piekanski said. “Unless there is a barrier between lanes, you must stop in both directions and wait for the flashing lights to stop.

“Follow the speed limit,” she added, noting that the state speed limit is 15 miles per hour in an active school zone, defined by signs that blink when the zone is active.

Rybak noted distracted driving is also increasing and contributing to the danger. She urged people to plan their trips every day, checking online for any construction or other slow points that can delay arrival to a destination, and giving extra time to get there.

“A child’s safety is more important than your time,” Davison said.

