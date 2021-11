Before college, I had basically zero journalism experience. Going into this major, I’ve been asked time and time again, “Why do you want to be a journalist? and I haven’t had an answer that satisfied anybody until very recently. I had a similar reaction to this film as I did my favorite movie ever, “School of Rock,” where I found that, above all else, I wanted to be doing what the people in the movie were depicted as doing. I can’t say that I’m a good enough musician to make a living with it, and journalism as a career seemed intriguing at the very least. This film has struck a chord with me that I haven’t felt in a very long time, and I can say that it’s for the very best.

