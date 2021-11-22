Vasser wins medals, championship

OMAHA, Neb. — Bad news for the rest of the men’s curling field at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022: The champs are back. With his fifth consecutive title at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling, John Shuster and his team will get the chance to defend their historic gold medal won four years ago in PyeongChang. Team Shuster defeated Team Dropkin two games to one, taking Sunday night’s winner-take-all Game 3 by a score of 6-3 at Baxter Arena. It took another comeback, just as it did four years ago on the same ice, for Shuster and Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, and John Landsteiner to rally after losing the first game to book a place at the Games.
