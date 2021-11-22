ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vasser wins medals, championship

The Nebraska City News Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakayla Vasser competed on Oct. 31 in the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals for middle school girls in the 185 pound class. She won the championship after facing girls from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Georgia, California and Kansas. She...

