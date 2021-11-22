4 tips to get your cattle winter-ready

If you are managing your dairy herd solely from the farm’s financial statements, you may be missing opportunities to maximize profitability. “Dairy farm finances come as a result of managing the biology of the dairy cow well,” explains Mike Lormore, head of U.S. cattle technical services for Zoetis. “That doesn’t mean you don’t need to have a good financial plan. In today’s market, you absolutely need to understand how to use risk management tools. Ultimately, your financial outcome is going to be the result of the performance of your herd.”
