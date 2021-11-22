4 tips to get your cattle winter-ready

Sacai and PORTER have teamed up to release its 2021 Holiday collection, combining the iconic silhouettes of both brands in apparel and accessories. In the spirit of the holiday, sacai has unveiled a slew of cozy sweaters in its signature technical combination style that sees Chitose Abe piece together two knit sweater with holiday patterns as a part of the brand’s knitted lineup. Highlighting the apparel offerings are the cable knit sweaters connected by a zipper to give it a more utility function and an asymmetric design that is a staple to Abe’s design style. For a similar sweater design that focuses more on symmetry, the collection also features ski chalet-inspired sweater in black and white and tan and dark olive.

