Dom Pérignon Brings Champagne Concierge Service to Miami's Art Basel
By Olivia Cigliano
crfashionbook.com
5 days ago
Dom Pérignon is launching a Yacht Concierge in Miami this December, just in time for Art Basal and Design Miami, featuring exclusive champagne delivered by water directly to you. The Dom Pérignon yacht will set sail along Biscayne Bay from December 1 to 4 with everything you need for an unforgettable...
Art Basel and the Thanksgiving weekend are driving hotel occupancy rates and flight traffic up for Miami-Dade County and Miami Beach, as projections are optimistic. Research by TravelClick projects occupancy rates of 81% for Miami-Dade County for the weekend that starts the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, which coincide with Art Basel and the Art Week celebrations, and 83% occupancy for Miami Beach during those same dates, followed by 88% during the rest of the week.
This past Saturday evening, November 13th, Dom Pérignon hosted an intimate gastronomic experience in support of the Born This Way Foundation at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. The event, which was held on World Kindness Day, strove to not only celebrate kindness and generosity, but also honor the continued collaboration between the champagne giant and Lady Gaga.
This article originally appeared in PureHoney Magazine. Check them out here. What is art? And more importantly, when is the best time to exhibit it? There’s an easy answer if you’re HoundsTooth Cottage, the art collective and record label operated by Maitejosune Urrechaga and Tony Kapel, the husband-and-wife duo from posh-punkers Pocket of Lollipops: The “what” is up to you, and the “when” is right around Art Basel 2021.
This year I’m taking a new tack on Art Basel Miami 2021, bringing you updates on the now “classic” art fairs and also cool new additions I’m naming new adventures. This includes everything from an NFT art party with music and crypto technology to art meets fashion, painting a Porsche, a whiskey train tour, and more. Seems a lot to take in? Check out the antidote for stress that’s a WALLCAST. Note that tickets to the art fairs need to be purchased online, and safety protocols are in place in most cases, with masks required and some requiring proof of full vaccination.
On December 2nd at Art Basel Miami, the very first Ross Ulbricht non-fungible token (NFT) collection will be showcased at the event and auctioned via Superrare. The proceeds from the auction will support Ross Ulbricht’s freedom efforts and a donor-advised fund called Art4giving, which helps support people who have incarcerated family members.
Burgess Modern + Contemporary is proud to showcase work by Miami Artist, Gabriel Delgado at Art Miami 2021, along with Jedd Novatt, Andy Warhol, Alex Katz, David Salle, Tom Wesselmann, Roberto Matta, Miss Bugs, and Purvis Young, among others.
The first week of December, Miami Art Week is celebrated in the shadow of the powerful Art Basel fair, back in Miami Beach after the pandemic stopped, it will offer proposals as current as the Crossroads exhibition, with digital works, NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and “multisensory immersive installations”.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ultimate extravaganza for international art galleries, high-roller collectors, artists, and art lovers returns to South Florida.
The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is the first in-person event since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Open to the public, Thursday, December 2, the Miami Beach Convention Center will host the event where art lovers from near and far will be able to experience art from 253 galleries, 43 of which will be participating for the first time, representing 36 countries.
So, what can attendants expect at the show?
Galleries: The main section of the event. This year, over 100 of...
It’s not uncommon for art shows to have a no touching rule. But that usually applies to the artwork. For this year’s Art Basel the rule is pretty much universal. All financial exchanges will be contactless. Even the toilets have automatic flushers. And another rule: “We ask attendees and staff to avoid physical contact such as hugging and shaking hands.”
While Ultra and Miami Music Week are still several months away, the 2nd best music week of the year is rapidly approaching Miami. Art Basel started out as an art exhibition that grew into an entire week of art exhibits and eventually expanded into a paradise of underground music events as well. Rivaling Miami Music Week, Basel week features a jam-packed schedule of events at a variety of venues. Even better, the weather is much cooler than you’ll find during March. We scoped out all of the events on each night of Basel week and rounded them up with key details and ticket links in one place.
Art of Black Miami is a marketing platform and destination driver that showcases the diversity of the visual arts locally, nationally and internationally, celebrating the black diaspora. This initiative organized by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Multicultural Tourism & Development Department, highlights the artistic and cultural landscape found in Miami's heritage neighborhoods and communities year-round throughout Greater Miami & Miami Beach.
Rock The Bells, LL Cool J’s global lifestyle brand celebrating classic and timeless hip-hop, will partner with Cheetos to present a one-of-a-kind, hip-hop-inspired art exhibit to take over Miami Beach during Art Basel. “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” will feature eight vibrant and dynamic original art pieces created from Cheetos’ iconic orange dust, also known as Cheetle®, curated by renowned artist Lefty Out There.
Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
Even if you know nothing about the art world and have never heard of Art Basel, you may remember a story from 2019 where an artist duct-taped a banana to a wall and it sold for $120,000. And then another artist ate the banana. And then everyone was just duct-taping things to walls thinking they were hilarious.
The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel The Marquis Miami is an iconic luxury residential skyscraper in the heart of Miami, Florida. With its unique and breathtaking position on the water, overlooking Biscayne Bay, its exceptional design and signature lighting have immense visibility across Miami. Known for being one of the tallest structures in the state of Florida and on the list of Miami’s tallest buildings, it was created by an internationally acclaimed team of developers from the state of New York, designed with the fastest elevators South of New York City. The Marquis now consists of 292 innovative condos and a boutique hotel, The Gabriel Miami, which encompasses 129 opulent rooms and is owned by The CGI Merchant Group of Miami and managed by Hilton. Over the years, the 67 stories tall building has developed into one of the most premier places to live in South Florida. Located steps away from the best international cuisine, live entertainment, and culture, geographically it offers its residents and guests the ultimate living experience in Downtown Miami. Outstandingly Located in Downtown Miami Outstandingly located, The Marquis Residences is blocks away from Miami’s major architectural structures. In terms of its accessibility, the residence is only minutes away from the Miami International Airport and Port of Miami and offers a short walk to the Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, art galleries, famous museums, and the FTX arena. Most notably, the location allows for all of Miami to experience its signature lighting patterns on the building, which was redesigned to represent Miami’s artistic and creative vibes. Light Up the Night in Miami Originally, the lighting on the building presented an all-white pattern, and recently, this has been modernized to illustrate Miami’s hip and colorful ambiance. The new and improved electronic patterns are now operated remotely, with over 100 controllers, and programmed by incredible designers from Light Up the Night (LUTN), a custom LED lighting and premier production company. The colors in the patterns on the lighting display have the ability to change from red, blue, green, to rainbow, and show up in waves and other unique designs. The best part…the light show can be seen from any point in Miami and in December 2021, it will be one of the ways The Marquis welcomes Art Basel to Miami. The Marquis Miami, a Piece of Art Each year the Marquis Miami warmly welcomes Art Basel, an international art show that brings together more than 250 leading galleries, which showcases the work of over 4,000 artists. Miami Art Basel was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, The Marquis Miami purchased a famous sculpture at the last Art Basel event, which took place in 2019. Only minutes before the event ended, Allan C. Schwartz, Esq., president of the board at The Marquis Residences, was the first to see the sculpture and chose this piece in particular for its monumental size. Today, the grand sculpture sits at the very front entrance, welcoming its residents and guests, and can be viewed by art enthusiasts who walk by. 2021 Miami Art Basel Must-Sees In addition to this unique piece, the Marquis is home to other incredible works of art. There are a couple of Peter Tunney pieces that can be found throughout the residences. Peter Tunney is a famous American Visual Wynwood Artist, who is known worldwide for creating huge, collaged paintings out of both packing materials and daily newspapers. This December 2021, the Marquis Miami will continue to light up the Miami skyline with new, awe-inspiring light patterns. In addition, the condominium board is throwing a pre-Art Basel party at the swimming pool. For the first time, Allan C. Schwartz Esq. shares, “I assure you that at this event you will see things that you have never seen before. We are bringing a bit of fantasy and something different from what you would normally see in a condominium building for that party. You’ll have to come to find out what it is…”
Millions might have seen his work, but few would have had the opportunity to witness the artist deep in focus as he contemplated his new masterpiece. At Art Basel in Miami, however, these personal moments of Jean-Michel Basquiat will be immortalized into non-fungible tokens, connecting what could have been lost memories with the present.
Grab your Harmony Korine mask. The borders are open. Art Week is back!. The VIP action kicks off Nov. 30, with access for everyday art lovers starting Dec. 1. But like everything in the pandemic era, expect a few twists and last-minute changes. Schedule changes. The biggest shift is at...
As anticipation builds around Art Basel Miami’s return next week after its last bow in 2019, local and visiting art enthusiasts and partygoers will be deciding which of the many planned events are worth attending. The Miami Times has curated a list that highlights presenting Black creatives who explore art through different mediums, including fashion, technology and music. Take a look to get inspired.
The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is making its grand return and set to feature 253 leading galleries from around the globe. Along with presenting works across all media, from rare and historical masterpieces to new pieces by today’s emerging artistic voices, the art fair, which is headquartered at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Dr., will also present 16 large-scale artworks in Meridians, 25 curated exhibitions as part of the Kabinett sector and 10 panels as part of the Art Basel’s Conversations series.
Delray Beach artist Cruise Bogle, a dozen years removed from a skim-board accident that severed his spine, will continue his remarkable evolution next week at Art Basel Miami Beach, showcasing the work he paints with a brush held between his teeth. In the way he lives, a study in laidback humility and gratitude, Bogle has invited this good fortune, friends will tell you. It’s karma. Bogle, a ...
Comments / 0