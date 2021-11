For those of you who don’t know how it feels to be bombarded with pity texts about how you’re spending Thanksgiving alone: it sucks. Like, a lot. Due to unforeseen circumstances, miscommunication, and my own stubborn pride, I will be spending my first Thanksgiving alone this year. I was supposed to go back home for the holiday with my reliable grandparents who happened to be going down to North Carolina as well, only to find out that they believed that I was going to their house two hours away, while I thought I was being picked up. By the time, we realized that our wires were crossed, Thanksgiving was four days away and, without any affordable travel arrangements left to book, the only option was to stay in NYC and be home alone for Thanksgiving (this is around when the texts started pouring in).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO