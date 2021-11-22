ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Milder, then cooler for Thanksgiving

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a pleasant start to Thanksgiving week and that trend will continue. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and milder with highs in the low 70s and a gusty south wind. Travel weather will be quiet across Texas during that time. A cold front will sweep across North...

www.dallasnews.com

WKRG

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.
MOBILE, AL
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow With Accumulations Possible

11-27-21: Saturday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. NW wind gusting near 30 mph will make it FEEL below freezing for most of the day. MUCH Colder Day For Tuesday. Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Colder air...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#North Texas#South Wind
WAAY-TV

Cold to start, then milder Saturday afternoon

We keep a clear sky and temperatures drop yet again heading into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s, so get ready for another cold start and hard freeze. Fortunately, Saturday afternoon will be a bit milder as highs get closer to the 60° mark. On...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL

