When it comes to Atletico Madrid's chances of advancing to the Round of 16 in the 2021 UEFA Champions League, Los Colchoneros control their own destiny. That starts with taking a win from AC Milan on Wednesday before facing FC Porto in their last match of the group stage. Atletico beat Milan in their reverse fixture on September 28, but both teams find themselves at the bottom of Group B ahead of their match this week. You can see what happens this week when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO