ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Mary Turner is frustrated by a tale of two worlds inside and outside of the hospital. She’s a registered nurse working in the COVID unit and like so many other healthcare workers, hasn’t caught much of a break for the last 20 months. As the holidays near, Minnesota’s hospitals are becoming overrun — the situation is so dire that two military medical teams are getting ready to help plug holes in staffing starting Thanksgiving Day. “It’s about time the public takes this pandemic seriously once more,” Turner said. The Minnesota Legislature set aside $250 million in federal money to cut...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO