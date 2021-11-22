Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline
5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly tested instead,...
By Marie Saavedra and Asal Rezaei
CHICAGO (CBS) – The world is watching as a potentially dangerous new variant of COVID-19 has prompted the U.S. to lock down travel from South Africa and seven other African countries.
The new restrictions begin Monday.
Meanwhile, a lot of doctors from whom we have heard in the past few weeks have said they expected COVID-19 numbers to rise as we get through this holiday season, and more people are gathering and traveling.
As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Friday night, one local doctor said with a spike in cases comes the possibility for the virus to continue...
NANTUCKET, Mass, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations. "We don't know a lot about...
WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […]
The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
A key program in controlling the US southern border’s immigration inflow will likely be restored by the Joe Biden administration next week.
The hot button “Remain in Mexico” program, originally devised by the Donald Trump administration, will see asylum seekers have to wait in Mexico before the merits of their claims can be decided by immigration courts. The Axios website broke the story earlier today.
Mexico has yet to sign off on reinstating the program, which could push back its implementation. The country had to endure many squalid refugee camps when the policy was originally in place, angering many Mexicans.
The US program...
Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
HOUSTON — President Joe Biden signed two executive orders requiring that federal workers and contractors get the COVID-19 vaccine. Someone asked the VERIFY team whether that also applies to people on Medicare and food stamps. President Biden made the announcement during a speech from the White House on Sept 9,...
The American Medical Association, in a filing with U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, said Covid-19 poses a "grave danger to the public." The AMA, arguing in support of Biden's policy, told the court that transmission of Covid in the workplace has played a major role in spreading the virus.
WASHINGTON — Monday marks a key deadline for part of President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Back in September, Biden signed Executive Order 14043, requiring 3.5 million federal employees to show they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, in order to be considered compliant. According to one U.S. official, "more than 90% of federal workers" have had at least one shot by today's deadline.
A source of contention many Americans has is that illegal immigrants have been essentially exempted from most federal COVID-19 health and safety mandates, including mandatory vaccination and the wearing of masks in schools. In New Jersey, photos of a maskless school on a federal military base show refugee Afghan children...
The IRS's next wave of stimulus checks, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will be different from the previous six tranches of payments. In 2021, this will be the final round of Child Tax Credit stimulus checks. Since July, the federal government has been sending them out every...
The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
President Joe Biden has imposed travel restrictions into the United States due to coronavirus fears despite previously slamming former President Trump as xenophobic for doing the same thing in 2020. "We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus," Biden tweeted as a presidential candidate last year the...
BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday.
This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021
On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information.
In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
NEW YORK (AP) — A new government report suggests U.S. abortions may be inching up after a long decline. However, the report is incomplete and officials so far are cautious about calling it an upward trend. In 2017, national abortion statistics reached their lowest level since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortions.
