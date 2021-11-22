ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly tested instead,...

