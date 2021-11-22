ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

CHARLES HARRIS: Live each day as if it were your last

By Charles Harris beattieroad.org
Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Hezekiah had truly been one of the greatest kings of the Jews. After the vast army of Assyria overthrew the northern kingdom of Israel and scattered those 10 tribes among all the nation, they then surrounded Jerusalem. The faith of Hezekiah and the record of his amazing prayer and what he...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
guideposts.org

Live with Hope in Your Heart

For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is no hope at all. For who hopes for what he sees?—Romans 8:24 (ESV) No matter what problems you face, it’s important to keep hope alive in your life. Hope is a great renewing force. Whenever difficulties and trouble come upon you, ask God to reassure you that things will get better.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Thanksgiving: A time to 'Count your many blessings'

This coming week is Thanksgiving. The little song usually pops in my mind this time of year with part of the wording- “Count your many blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings, see what God has done.”. Our church rolled out a long sheet of kraft paper...
FESTIVAL
mycouriertribune.com

Learn to be grateful each day

As families and friends gather around a table to partake in a hearty Thanksgiving meal, many may have a moment of blessing, a prayer or perhaps each person at the table will express their thankfulness. Gratitude, from the Latin word gratus, meaning “pleasing or thankful,” is a feeling of appreciation...
LIBERTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hezekiah
Person
Jesus
wfxrtv.com

‘Live every moment like it’s your last’: Mother honors her daughter’s legacy by spreading love to others

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Addison Jane Goff was just nine months old when she tragically passed away from health complications on Sept. 26, 2019. The family, as you can imagine, was heartbroken that their little baby girl was now gone. The grief they experienced pushed them to turn that sadness into love for others. How would they do this, you ask?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kilgore News Herald

Pastor Reese: 'How Blessed We Are'

Isn’t it amazing how bad news most often comes at night? Those dreaded phone calls that make our stomachs churn. I got one of those on the night of Sunday, Oct. 24. A tornado had touched down in Fredericktown and hit the church where I pastor, Grace Church of the Heartland.
ENVIRONMENT
Kilgore News Herald

Live nativity

It was a bright star in the sky that led the magi to find Jesus Christ two thousand years ago, and another bright star — albeit hoisted by a 100-foot crane — will lead the community to a one-of-a-kind live nativity in Boones Creek this Christmas season. The Barn at...
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Thankful for God's special love for children — all children

The Gospel reading in my devotions for Tuesday, November 23, was from Matthew 15:21-29, in which we hear about Jesus healing the daughter of a Canaanite woman in the area of Tyre and Sidon, northwest of the nation of Judea. Jesus’ act of power and mercy for the woman’s daughter did not come without some puzzling conversation, words which may shock us today. But, in the end Jesus praises the woman, and gives her good news. “Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted.” As this account closes we are told the result of Jesus’ words, “And her daughter was healed from that very hour.” (Matthew 15:29) The devotional thought which followed this reading came from Martin Luther, who encouraged other children of God to have faith like this woman, to contend with God in prayer, to trust and act on our Lord’s promises. That is an important reminder. I personally seek to act in such faith.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Assyrian
Kilgore News Herald

Blair: 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing' a poetical essay on Bible doctrine

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols. Considered by many hymnologists to be the greatest Christmas hymn, “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” is both a much-loved carol and a poetical essay on Bible doctrine. Written in 1739 by Charles Wesley (1707–1788), “Hark …” is a typical Wesley hymn, in that his purpose for its writing was to teach Bible doctrine.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Interfaith service gives thanks for ‘neighbors caring for neighbors’

During last year’s Newark Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, the Rev. Corey Fields preached to an empty church as worshippers watched a livestream from the safety of their homes. People were isolated from friends and family members, large Thanksgiving dinners were canceled, trips were on hold, and some of the darkest days of the pandemic were still ahead.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Kilgore News Herald

Hanukkah: Promise of light

Got light? I feel grumpy as the daylight shortens. I spend less time outside; the vegetable garden is mostly dormant — thanks to kale for carrying on — and I miss the chance to sit comfortably on the back porch with friends to avoid indoor contact and stay healthy in pandemic times. So, Hanukkah 2021 has come at just the right moment to remind me that there is light in dark times.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: Giving thanks

“Oh, give thanks to the LORD! Call upon His name; make known His deeds among the peoples!” Psalm 105:1. The journey from Southampton, England, began in September of 1620. A small congregation of one hundred and two souls took passage on the tiny ship named the Mayflower. Those courageous pilgrims endured cold, seasickness, storms, and cramped quarters for 66 days. One person died, one child was born, and one youth miraculously rescued after having fallen into the stormy seas. At the journey’s end, the passengers and crew arrived at the wrong destination and spent another month waiting to debark. During the delay, four more people died and another child was born. Finally, about the middle of that cold December, the group exited the ship near a place known today as Plymouth Rock. The very first act of these Christians was to kneel on the frosty ground and give thanks to the one true God. The people kneeling that day had not come to America to find wealth or discover new lands. Their sole purpose was to have the freedom to worship the LORD. They had few provisions, no warm dwellings awaiting them and no government officials to provide for their needs. 1621 would see almost half of them buried in a strange and dangerous land. One might imagine that such sacrifice and sorrow would embitter the survivors; however, this was not the case. Those travelers believed that Jesus had led them to this land. Therefore, that fall, four hundred years ago, they gave thanks to God while feasting and fellowshipping together with some friendly natives.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Kilgore News Herald

Santa Marian Kamalen statue to do islandwide pilgrimage Dec. 8

The Catholic church will bring the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen around the island again this year in celebration of the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen and the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8. Much like last year, when in an effort to hold the event, which sits...
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Interfaith Voices: Thoughts on being an ally for the Jews

Pursuing justice is a deeply held tenet of Judaism. That is why Jews have often been at the forefront of social change movements. The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society is an exemplary organization founded in 1891 by American Jews to help European and Russian Jews safely relocate to the United States in the face of pogroms (antisemitic riots). The society now rescues refugees worldwide fleeing oppression in their homeland because of their religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Their brochure states: “In the beginning, we helped people because they were Jewish; now we help people because we are Jewish.”
RELIGION
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
Radar Online.com

Princess Charlene Of Monaco 'Almost Died' Prior To Entering Treatment Facility Following Husband Prince Albert's Intervention

Princess Charlene of Monaco apparently "almost died" of bizarre post-surgery complications, which preceded her recent admission to a treatment facility following an intervention led by her husband, Prince Albert. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the royal family feel Albert, 63, is underplaying the seriousness of his 43-year-old wife's...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy