Software-Defined Branch Market May Set New Growth Story with Cisco Systems, Riverbed Technology, Citrix Systems

The use of video telemedicine is growing rapidly in all walks of life, and especially in the health care industry. In fact, video telemedicine is fast becoming the primary method for physicians to communicate to patients and clients, especially when it comes to disease detection or treatment. Although many people may be leery of video telemedicine, the reality is that it has been tested time and again and found to be absolutely safe and efficient. It is used to treat every type of disease; from simple diseases such as colds and the flu to serious illnesses like AIDS and cancer. Many physicians have even adapted video telemedicine to help them find potential treatments or cure a disease that they could not otherwise find through traditional means.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO