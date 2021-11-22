ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Caring for your mental health during the holidays

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can be...

CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
BBC

Mental health: Health board apologises for woman's care failings

A health board has apologised for failings in the care of an elderly woman who was being treated at a mental health unit. Jean Graves spent nine weeks at Ysbyty Gwynedd's Hergest unit in 2013 after struggling with anxiety and depression. Her son said she was left "severely malnourished" and...
championnewspapers.com

How traditional health care is expanding its digital mental health offerings

(BPT) - The past two years have taught us that mental health is just as important as physical health. Despite this, many in California still face obstacles trying to get mental health services covered by their insurance carrier. Although mental health services are considered an essential health benefit for Californians, a 2019 Milliman report found that patients are nearly six times more likely to pay out of pocket for a behavioral health specialist visit than a general practitioner visit. Furthermore, just 56% of psychiatrists accept commercial insurance compared to 90% of non-mental health physicians.
umd.edu

Could a Virtual Friend Improve Your Mental Health?

You’re feeling nervous as finals week approaches. A friend passing you on McKeldin Mall stops to ask how you’re feeling. “Good,” you reply with wince and a shrug. The friend can plainly see from your facial expression and body language that “good” alone doesn’t capture the truth about your emotional state. Now, a UMD computer scientist has created a virtual “friend”—an artificial intelligence-driven virtual conversational assistant—which also can understand the subtleties about how you convey emotion.
Knowridge Science Report

Vegetarian diets can influence your mental health

In a new study from Bond University, researchers found not all vegan and vegetarian diets are healthy—and one consequence of a low-quality plant-based diet could be poorer mental health. They found plant-eaters with a taste for processed foods are more susceptible to depression than peers with diets high in fresh...
L.A. Weekly

A Look Inside The Future of Mental Health Care at TMS & Brain Health Facilities

If you don’t suffer from a mental health disorder, you likely know someone who does. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association Of America, Major Depressive Disorder or MDD affects more than 16.1 million American adults. The statistics for anxiety are even higher than that, affecting 40 million adults. What’s more startling is that only 36.9 percent of those diagnosed with anxiety receive treatment.
Grand Haven Tribune

Community plan focuses on health care access, mental health

Almost 40 percent of “underserved” Ottawa County residents are struggling to meet their health care and mental health needs. A new plan outlines strategies to address this and several other issues identified in a community-wide health survey. The Healthy Ottawa Advisory Council released the 2021 Healthy Ottawa Plan on Monday....
UC Daily Campus

Students report shortage of adequate mental health care

University of Connecticut and Central Connecticut State University students have reported being unable to book appointments with mental health professionals amidst a growing mental health crisis. Brianna Decapua, a seventh-semester marketing major at CCSU, noted being unable to book an appointment with a single psychiatrist despite calling every psychiatrist listed...
darientimes.com

Opinion: Taking on the crisis of mental health care in children

There is no denying the crisis currently happening in our state regarding children’s mental health. Emergency departments around the state are seeing increased numbers of children in distress, waiting for admission for behavioral and mental health issues. Every one of these children are in various stages of crisis, and the longer we wait to find solutions for them, the worse the problem will become.
oc-breeze.com

OC Health Care Agency encourages safe travel and precautions against COVID-19 during winter holiday season

In anticipation of increased travel during the upcoming winter holiday season, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) advises residents and visitors to adhere to guidelines for domestic and international travel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For individuals who are fully vaccinated:. You can travel safely within...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
