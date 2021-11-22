Tipping hurts my business

Has your enterprise fallen out alignment? Telltale symptoms include pulling in the wrong direction, poor control, and perhaps worst of all, degrading productivity and results. When IT and business teams fail to align, all parties can expect a bumpy ride. “Digital transformation is driving fundamental change in how an organization delivers value to its customers,” says Sameer Bhagwat, vice president and head of the application managed services center of excellence at IT and business consulting firm Capgemini Americas.
Comments / 0