Environment

Bitter cold mornings but warmth returns in time for Thanksgiving

By Tara Lane
fox46.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Up to an inch of rain fell in some neighborhoods Monday morning as a cold front moved in. Tonight, it’s back to dry weather and COLD!. Widespread 20s are in the...

www.fox46.com

Related
WKRG

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.
MOBILE, AL
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow With Accumulations Possible

11-27-21: Saturday afternoon weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 11-27-21: Saturday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. NW wind gusting near 30 mph will make it FEEL below freezing for most of the day. MUCH Colder Day For Tuesday. Updated:...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
WJBF.com

Cold for your Saturday morning! – Check out the forecast

Burrrr! Cold tomorrow morning…but a nice forecast for the rest of our Thanksgiving weekend. High pressure will be on top of us tonight, this will give us clear skies and cold temperatures tonight and a sunny, nice day for Saturday. Another fast moving cold front will be here by Sunday, this will come through dry…with just a handful of clouds, with southwest winds we’ll see lower 60s for the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Fox#Iphone
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL

