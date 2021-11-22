Here’s How to Tell If Your Wine Is Gluten-Free

Reaching for a bottle of wine to pair with your fave zoodles recipe or lettuce wrap? If you follow a gluten-free diet, it’s a good idea to double check that wine label before you commit. While most wines are considered gluten-free, some could pick up small amounts of gluten...
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
While there a few decent pie crusts available to buy pre-made these days, I have yet to find a gluten-free one that I would feel comfortable serving my family or guests. Thus, if you want a healthy pie crust that is also free of gluten, you are going to need to make it yourself.
Excerpted from “PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel. Although it eats like a grain, wild rice is actually the seed of an ancient aquatic grass that is native to the Great Lakes region and Ontario. It is considered a sacred food among the Chippewa Indian tribe. Both aromatic and nutty, these shiny black seeds make a wonderful gluten-free alternative to bread stuffing. For this recipe, I like to season the wild rice with a chile oil that comes together in about 20 minutes. It’s OK if you opt out of the chile oil, but in its place I recommend an olive oil infused with citrus fruit.
Starbucks just released this year’s holiday menu, so you’re eager to dig into a Cranberry Bliss Bar and the new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. But wait—do they contain wheat? If you have a gluten allergy or sensitivity, ordering can be a gamble without a little research. But luckily, we’ve done the work for you, and there are plenty of ways to eat and drink gluten-free at Starbucks. (Just note that Starbucks can’t guarantee that any unpackaged products are totally allergen-free because the baristas use shared equipment to store, prepare and serve drinks and food. If you have celiac disease, a heightened gluten sensitivity or a wheat allergy, take extra caution before you order, or visit starbucks.com/menu for detailed ingredient information.) Without further ado, here are some of our favorite gluten-free options.
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Chicken and dumplings is a stick-to-your-ribs, comforting dish that can't be beat on a cold winter night. While classic recipes are the opposite of gluten-free with wheat flour dumplings and a stew thickened with flour, this gluten-free version is just as satisfying. The wheat flour is swapped for a gluten-free flour blend and, while the stew is a bit thinner, it's flavorful and gets some body from a little heavy cream.
Thanksgiving typically features a wide spread of delicious foods, from turkey and stuffing to potatoes and gravy to pumpkin pie. But for people with dietary restrictions, this yearly feast can get a little more complicated. What do vegans and vegetarians eat when they can’t cut into the bird? What does someone with gluten or lactose intolerance do when the bread rolls or ice cream comes out?
Handfuel expanded its offerings to include two new flavors. The Canadian snack company started in Cole Richman's Toronto kitchen, inspired by family recipes. The healthy snack company now offers products in new food categories. It continues to use quality, clean, non-GMO ingredients to create delicious clusters. The healthy snack company...
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The holidays can be a particularly challenging time for gluten-free eaters. And it can be even more challenging for the chefs who are putting together dinners for multiple dietary needs. Thanksgiving in particular features turkey stuffed with bread, meatballs made with breadcrumbs, cakes and pies made using flour and much more. This comes as bad news for those going gluten-free.
The ultimate Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without everyone's favorite dish: Mac and cheese. This easy, baked vegan mac and cheese recipe made by Britt Berlin, aka @the_bananadiares, is also gluten-free. It's made with dairy-free milk and vegan butter as well as two types of vegan cheese, but you would have no idea that it's completely dairy-free and vegan and neither will your guests!
A common topic of conversation these days, both face-to-face and on social media, is what Thanksgiving desserts are gluten-free. Apparently, most people think primarily of pie: pumpkin, apple and pecan. Pies have crusts, typically made of wheat. There are gluten-free options, but it’s not easy to become adept at using them.
From almond milk lattes to cashew cheese, nuts are finally getting the spotlight they deserve. But macadamia nuts are often left out of the hype despite their nourishing and tasty benefits. That’s probably because macadamia nuts tend to be less common (and more $$$) in the United States — with...
With Thanksgiving around the corner, we thought we'd share with you one of WGCU's podcasts called Grape Minds. In this episode, Julie Glenn and Gina Birch talk about and taste through a few options for your Thanksgiving table while reminiscing with winemakers about their favorites, including some hilarious turkey-day cooking fails.
