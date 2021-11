Any student of history knows that when empires fall it can, in most instances, be traced back to not having a proper line of succession. Notre Dame is in the midst of its best stretch of football since the late 1980's and early 1990's when Lou Holtz was the head coach, and it must make the proper steps to ensure a proper line of succession in order to keep its football empire rolling, and hopefully to take it to a level it hasn't reached since 1988.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO