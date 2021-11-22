Dave Eggers' new book depicts a dystopian future and an all-powerful tech giant

Earlier this year Dave Eggers announced that the US hardback of his latest novel, The Every, would not be distributed via Amazon, presumably recognising that it would be absurd to boost the fortunes of the omnipotent online retailer while at the same time setting out to satirise it mercilessly. “I don’t like bullies,” he told the New York Times. “Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” But no novelist who actually wants their book to sell can avoid Amazon for long, and Eggers’s boycott contained some fine print: unlike the hardback, the US paperback and ebook versions of The Every will be available on the US website, and there will be no restrictions on selling the UK editions. The Every’s thesis is that big tech represents a 21st-century form of totalitarianism to which resistance can only ever be symbolic, and therefore futile. One might well wonder whether this half-hearted boycott was designed to prove that point.

