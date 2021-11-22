ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Eggers' new book depicts a dystopian future and an all-powerful tech giant

By Audie Cornish
 5 days ago

Dave Eggers' new novel "The Every" is set in a not-so-distant future where a ubiquitous tech giant called The Every is reaching deeper and deeper into people's lives. To publish and distribute the book, Eggers said he tried to skirt one of today's giants, but that was no easy...

The Every by Dave Eggers, review: a bloated, banal sequel to his tech-dystopia The Circle

Amazon is a glorified mail order catalog. Facebook is a glorified phonebook. Twitter is a glorified message board. Certainly these and other tech giants have changed our lives, creating fortunes for some and wrecking the livelihoods of others. They have put many more traditional entities on the ropes, among them newspapers, quaint retail shops, taxicabs, and so on. Their innovations in surveillance are at once pedestrian and insidious. But have they altered human nature, whatever that is?
Dave Eggers aims for funny but hits laughable

- - - Dave Eggers' new novel, "The Every," isn't just an emphatic satire of monopoly power. The book's sales plan is itself a performance piece, an act of resistance against what Eggers calls "an ecommerce behemoth named after a South American jungle." In short: You can't buy a hardcover...
New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
The Guardian

The Every by Dave Eggers review – big tech is watching you

Earlier this year Dave Eggers announced that the US hardback of his latest novel, The Every, would not be distributed via Amazon, presumably recognising that it would be absurd to boost the fortunes of the omnipotent online retailer while at the same time setting out to satirise it mercilessly. “I don’t like bullies,” he told the New York Times. “Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” But no novelist who actually wants their book to sell can avoid Amazon for long, and Eggers’s boycott contained some fine print: unlike the hardback, the US paperback and ebook versions of The Every will be available on the US website, and there will be no restrictions on selling the UK editions. The Every’s thesis is that big tech represents a 21st-century form of totalitarianism to which resistance can only ever be symbolic, and therefore futile. One might well wonder whether this half-hearted boycott was designed to prove that point.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dave Eggers creates a new Orwellian dystopia in 'The Every'

Just how would a person who believes that the Every, an all-powerful tech company (essentially Google after having bought out Amazon), is destroying human freedom, set out to destroy the company, and thereby save humanity?. Delaney Wells, the protagonist in Dave Eggers’ satirical dystopian new book “The Every,” is unsure...
They Might Be Giants - John Linnell - "Book"

They Might Be Giants have a new album and art book available now - both entitled "Book." The book "Book" is a 144-page cloth-bound hardcover art book of They Might Be Giants' lyrics set in concrete poetry by Paul Sahre on an early 70s IBM Selectric typewriter and the remarkable photography by Brian Karlsson.
Audie Cornish
Dave Eggers
Alice Walker on new children’s book, upcoming book and power of nature

For nearly half a century, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker has touched millions around the world with her words. But she insists that she is just like everyone else, a claim that doesn’t sound quite as far-fetched when she notes that at the moment, she’s trying to figure out Google Meets on her laptop. Her Yorkie, Eddie, and her grandson’s Chinese rescue, Mushu, yip away in the background. Bears have recently invaded Walker’s garden orchard in Mendocino County’s rural Philo, and smoke from the Caldor Fire has “The Color Purple” author concerned about the state of our planet.
The migration themes in the 19th century short story 'Kabuliwala' resonate today

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, speaking Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: "Kabuliwala," a little girl exclaims with delight in this classic Indian film. FRAYER: Kabuliwala is a migrant from Kabul, Afghanistan. The movie and the short story it's based on is about an Afghan man who sells dried fruit on the streets of 19th-century Calcutta. He's far from home, struggling to make a living. He's big and tall with a long beard, and he looks a bit intimidating. People are scared of him. He faces discrimination...
Fourteen New Coastal Kids’ Books to Entertain and Inspire Readers of All Ages

On October 23, residents of Victoria, British Columbia—where I live and Hakai Magazine is based—watched in horror as smoke billowed from a cargo ship off the coast. As the news reports rolled in, we learned that the ship had hit a severe storm, more than 100 containers had gone overboard, and several more were on fire. The containers were packed with consumer goods like Christmas decorations, clothing, and toys, as well as chemicals used in mining, all from China and South Korea.
Books We Love: Audie Cornish recommends 'Nina' by Traci Todd and Christian Robinson

One of the best books I read this year was "Nina: A Story Of Nina Simone." It's one of the hundreds of books featured on NPR's curated list from the year books we love. Now, it tells the story of the singer's childhood. Nina Simone's father, who taught her jazz, would whistle warnings to switch her piano playing to hymns when her mother was nearing home. It's also a gorgeous picture book for kids. When I spoke to the book's creators, I asked writer Traci Todd what inspired her to turn Simone's story, one that is marked by racism and mental health struggles, into a book for children.
Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

