Gov. Newsom, family leave state for Thanksgiving

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico.

The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom is out of the state, as required by the state constitution.

The Governor's Office usually announces it anytime Newsom leaves the state, even if it is only for a few hours.

Newsom was widely criticized earlier this month for not disclosing his whereabouts for more than a week.

Newsom held no public events for 12 days after canceling a trip to Scotland for a climate conference. Newsom later said he was working and spending time with his family.

