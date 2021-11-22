ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Gov. Newsom, family leave state for Thanksgiving

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Pfzy_0d4JL7dV00

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico.

The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom is out of the state, as required by the state constitution.

The Governor's Office usually announces it anytime Newsom leaves the state, even if it is only for a few hours.

Newsom was widely criticized earlier this month for not disclosing his whereabouts for more than a week.

Newsom held no public events for 12 days after canceling a trip to Scotland for a climate conference. Newsom later said he was working and spending time with his family.

The post Gov. Newsom, family leave state for Thanksgiving appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Oil sheen spotted near Southern California’s oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are investigating an oil sheen spotted Saturday near last month’s crude pipeline leak off Southern California’s coast. The U.S. Coast Guard says the oil sheen is about 70 feet by 30 feet and that it has dispatched “pollution responders, aircraft and boats” to investigate. The oil sheen is located The post Oil sheen spotted near Southern California’s oil spill appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy