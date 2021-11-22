ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Music reveals ‘dream signing’ to its publishing business

By Adele
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Music Publishing has signed multi-award winners DMA’s to an exclusive deal that covers Australia and New Zealand, the major revealed today. The announcement follows the release of the group’s latest EP, I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going to Miss You, which was released without warning in August....

