Local chefs train to run disaster relief kitchens

Cooking is undeniably a skill, and as with any skill comes a learning curve before anyone can declare themselves a master in the kitchen. That being said, on the road to glory and mastery, a few burnt dishes, overcooked pasta, and dry roasts are to be expected. Don’t let a mishap in the kitchen get you down—it even happens to the pros on a bad day.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO